Enquiries ongoing after Ashdon Road crash sent drivers to hospital

Published: 7:00 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 2:36 PM December 15, 2020

The scene of the accident on Ashdon Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station. - Credit: Saffron Walden Fire Station

Enquiries are ongoing after a bus and a van driver were taken to hospital following a crash on Ashdon Road, Saffron Walden.

Emergency services were at the scene on Thursday, November 26 at 9.07am.

Essex Police said: “The Hyundai H100 van driver, a 34-year-old man from Balsham, suffered multiple injuries.

“The bus driver, a 51-year-old man from Haverhill, suffered bruising.

“Both were taken to hospital and later released.”

East of England Ambulance Service said two ambulances took the drivers to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Saffron Walden Fire Station closed the road to traffic while police carried out investigations and recovery work.