Saffron Walden businesses need your support now coronavirus restrictions are easing

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2020

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has put together a Recovery Pack for businesses and 10 hand sanitiser stations are being distributed around the town. Pictured are Jo from Croucher & Needham, Essex County Councillor John Moran, David Woodhouse from Chaps Barbers, Kathryn Horgan Waitrose manager and BID Director, Julie Redfern of Beauty Box and Deputy Chair SWBID. Picture: Gary Hyams

Gary Hyams

Saffron Walden BID members believe the dozens of pubs, cafes and restaurants in the town centre can benefit from a post-Covid summer bounce.

Shara Vickers, chair of BID and director Faye in the council chambers, with the recovery packs which are being distributed to the BID members. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyShara Vickers, chair of BID and director Faye in the council chambers, with the recovery packs which are being distributed to the BID members. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

And they have stressed these businesses now need residents’ support as they reopen, following government guidelines.

Julie Redfern, co-chair of the SW Business Improvement District (SWBID) said: “I was really glad to see local places to eat and drink were open and we felt safe to visit.

“Everyone has worked very hard putting measures in place so that customers were able to relax and enjoy meeting people and chat from a distance.

“I will keep going to support our pubs and bars as we don’t want to lose all these lovely local places.”

In the run up to Saturday, SWBID handed out internal and external signage as well as hand sanitiser.

During the lockdown SWBID supported all business sectors with information on Central Government initiatives as well as promoting pubs, cafes, restaurants and others that were able to operate in a new way.

Last week, as cafe and restaurant business owners were preparing to open, the SWBID distributed extra signage.

Andy Coleman from The Market House said: “The weekend was a great success. The new guidelines aren’t the easiest to operate, but our amazing customers helped us make sure we did by embracing the changes and the new format all of us in the hospitality industry have to stick to.”

