Saffron Walden businesses need your support now coronavirus restrictions are easing
PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2020
Gary Hyams
Saffron Walden BID members believe the dozens of pubs, cafes and restaurants in the town centre can benefit from a post-Covid summer bounce.
And they have stressed these businesses now need residents’ support as they reopen, following government guidelines.
Julie Redfern, co-chair of the SW Business Improvement District (SWBID) said: “I was really glad to see local places to eat and drink were open and we felt safe to visit.
“Everyone has worked very hard putting measures in place so that customers were able to relax and enjoy meeting people and chat from a distance.
“I will keep going to support our pubs and bars as we don’t want to lose all these lovely local places.”
In the run up to Saturday, SWBID handed out internal and external signage as well as hand sanitiser.
During the lockdown SWBID supported all business sectors with information on Central Government initiatives as well as promoting pubs, cafes, restaurants and others that were able to operate in a new way.
Last week, as cafe and restaurant business owners were preparing to open, the SWBID distributed extra signage.
Andy Coleman from The Market House said: “The weekend was a great success. The new guidelines aren’t the easiest to operate, but our amazing customers helped us make sure we did by embracing the changes and the new format all of us in the hospitality industry have to stick to.”
