Online exhibition of Saffron Walden Camera Club's annual competition
- Credit: Philip Earl / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition
Saffron Walden Camera Club has held its 2021 competition online to meet Covid-19 constraints.
The club usually has a mixture of mounted prints and digital images, with an exhibition in the library.
This year all submitted images were digital and can be viewed on the club's website at http://saffronwaldencc.co.uk/exhibitions
The category winners were Lynne Blount (open, creative, portrait/people images and portfolios) and Philip Earl (colour and monochrome images).
Placed and commended images were by Clive Downes, Martin Goddard, Garry Crompton, Malcolm Brown and Jonathan Easthope.
There were 273 submitted images in the Open Section and 110 images in the Portfolio Section. The images were assessed by an external judge.
Since March 2020 the club has been meeting online via Zoom, fortnightly, with members' activities and presentations by external photographic speakers and judges.
The club, established in the town since 1981, caters for photographers of all abilities, interests and ages.