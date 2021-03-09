Published: 12:00 PM March 9, 2021

Saffron Walden Camera Club has held its 2021 competition online to meet Covid-19 constraints.

The club usually has a mixture of mounted prints and digital images, with an exhibition in the library.

This year all submitted images were digital and can be viewed on the club's website at http://saffronwaldencc.co.uk/exhibitions

The category winners were Lynne Blount (open, creative, portrait/people images and portfolios) and Philip Earl (colour and monochrome images).

Placed and commended images were by Clive Downes, Martin Goddard, Garry Crompton, Malcolm Brown and Jonathan Easthope.

There were 273 submitted images in the Open Section and 110 images in the Portfolio Section. The images were assessed by an external judge.

Since March 2020 the club has been meeting online via Zoom, fortnightly, with members' activities and presentations by external photographic speakers and judges.

The club, established in the town since 1981, caters for photographers of all abilities, interests and ages.

Jumping Spider by Jonathan Easthope, Winner of Saffron Plate - Credit: Jonathan Easthope / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition

Libellula Depressa by Garry Crompton was awarded Highly Commended - Credit: Garry Crompton / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition

Red Head by Martin Goddard was awarded Highly Commended - Credit: Martin Goddard / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition

Re-imagined River View by Lynne Blount was awarded 1st place, Open Images - Credit: Lynne Blount / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition

Unfiltered by Lynne Blount, awarded 1st place, People-Portrait Images - Credit: Lynne Blount / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition

Vase of Flowers by Lynne Blount, awarded 1st Place, Creative Images - Credit: Lynne Blount/ Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition

Watching and Waiting by Philip Earl, awarded 1st Place, Monochrome Images - Credit: Philip Earl / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition

We look Up To Him by Malcolm Brown was awarded Highly Commended - Credit: Malcolm Brown / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition

Wet Hare by Clive Downes was awarded Highly Commended - Credit: Clive Downes ARPS / Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 competition



