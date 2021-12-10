News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Over 400 Amnesty support cards signed in Saffron Walden

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 10, 2021
Saffron Walden mayor and members of the public sign cards in Saffron Walden Library, Essex for Amnesty International

Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch signed cards to support Amnesty International's Write for Rights campaign, in Saffron Walden library - Credit: Saffron Walden group, Amnesty International

Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch joined members of the public to sign greetings cards for Amnesty International’s annual global Write For Rights campaign.

More than 400 cards have been signed at Saffron Walden Library, the County High School, St Mary's Church and Friends' Meeting House.

They will be sent to support four people detained in Thailand, Belarus, Nigeria and Guatemala.

The Saffron Walden Amnesty group was started in 1975.

It holds regular monthly letter-writing sessions, with cases drawn from Amnesty's Urgent Action network of individuals at risk.

Many are prisoners of conscience including human rights defenders, journalists, teachers and environmental campaigners from all around the world.

The group's next letter-writing evening takes place on Tuesday, January 18. 

To get involved, contact secretary Pam Gadsby on 01799 524471 or email pam.gadsby@ntlworld.com 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  2. 2 Saffron Walden's Covid-19 traffic measures could become permanent under councils' plans
  3. 3 'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces resignation
  1. 4 Brownies donate more than 65kg of food to Uttlesford Foodbank
  2. 5 More jab capacity planned in North Uttlesford as Omicron variant appears
  3. 6 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
  4. 7 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  5. 8 Uttlesford councillors: 'I've fashioned a way of locking up my letterbox'
  6. 9 In pictures: Successful return of Walden's Late Night Christmas Shopping
  7. 10 WI pop-up shop returns to Elsenham Post Office
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An old photograph of Josephine Coe with her four children in Thaxted, Essex

Family tribute to 'well-known Thaxted character' who died during fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Street view of building: Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

District council: Free car parking between Christmas and January 3

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
A medical person with a Littmann stethoscope

Coronavirus

Essex report into Covid deaths and residents with learning disabilities

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Two adults dressed in Santa suits following a set Accuro course in Saffron Walden for the Santa Dash

Christmas | Gallery

In pictures: The inaugural Santa Dash around Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon