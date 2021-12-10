Over 400 Amnesty support cards signed in Saffron Walden
- Credit: Saffron Walden group, Amnesty International
Saffron Walden Mayor Richard Porch joined members of the public to sign greetings cards for Amnesty International’s annual global Write For Rights campaign.
More than 400 cards have been signed at Saffron Walden Library, the County High School, St Mary's Church and Friends' Meeting House.
They will be sent to support four people detained in Thailand, Belarus, Nigeria and Guatemala.
The Saffron Walden Amnesty group was started in 1975.
It holds regular monthly letter-writing sessions, with cases drawn from Amnesty's Urgent Action network of individuals at risk.
Many are prisoners of conscience including human rights defenders, journalists, teachers and environmental campaigners from all around the world.
The group's next letter-writing evening takes place on Tuesday, January 18.
To get involved, contact secretary Pam Gadsby on 01799 524471 or email pam.gadsby@ntlworld.com
