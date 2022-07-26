News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Care home resident Mary granted wish to visit Duxford Air Museum

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:07 PM July 26, 2022
Mary Raynor from Saffron Walden was granted her wish to visit Duxford Air Museum

Mary Raynor from Saffron Walden was granted her wish to visit Duxford Air Museum - Credit: Country Court Care

Staff at The Grange Care Home in Saffron Walden granted resident Mary Raynor her wish to visit Duxford Air Museum, which she used to visit when it was still an airfield in the 1950s.

Other residents accompanied Mary on the trip, which was part of the 'Make a Wish' initiative run by Country Court, the company behind The Grange.

Mary has been a member of the Imperial War Museum for many years, and has always been interested in planes and the war.

During her visit, Mary saw her favourite plane, the Sally B-17, take off, with a volunteer at the museum enabling her to get as close as safely possible.

Wellbeing coordinator Steffi Marsh said: "Mary said that it was so overwhelming and emotional to see the planes she loves so much up close and in action.

"We’re very thankful to the employees at IWM Duxford as they did everything they could to make it a great experience for our residents.”

