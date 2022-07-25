Saffron Walden Carnival is a hit with crowds

Massaoke on stage getting everyone singing along during the first night of the carnival - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden Carnival's eight-day weekend was a huge success, with crowds gathering to enjoy live music and events.

The event kicked off with a Massaoke and Little Mix Show on Friday, July 8, ahead of the carnival procession the following day.

On Monday, July 11, The London Community Choir performed, featuring the Saffron Community Choir.

London Community Gospel Choir on stage with the Saffron Building Society Choir. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Tuesday night was the Carnival Corporate Night, hosted by impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner.

Rory Bremner on stage as the after dinner speaker at the Corporate Night - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Carnival Band Night was held on Wednesday, and featured performances from local bands Eva's Dream, Moonshine Coyote and The Hooligans, who perform at Fairycroft House and won an opportunity to support Toploader, Wrong Stuart and The Farces.

Kiss FM DJ duo the Dixon Brothers during their 90 minute set at the club night during the carnival. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Events chairman Nick Head said: "If we can inspire more people to take up music, to follow their dreams, to visit Fairycroft House and to believe that they too may get an opportunity like this, then we have achieved what we set out to do with the band night."

Wrong Stewart and the Farces closing the night on Band Night at the Carnival - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Thursday night featured Miss Disco, and the Blues Brothers in their last-ever performance, with a club night on Friday featuring Majestic and Dixon Brothers.

Mayor fo Saffron Walden Cllr James de Vries said “This year’s 8-Day Weekend Carnival was spectacular. It felt like the biggest and best-ever celebration after two difficult years.

"Events featured B*Witched, Toploader, Chesney Hawkes, Rory Bremner, and many, many excellent original and tribute acts including our town’s homegrown Blues Brothers band – and of course the huge carnival procession.

"I’d like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors, but most of all to the organisers, the Saffron Walden Round Table, who through their events and charitable work continue to do so much for our community.”

After 32 years The Blues Brothers performing it was one last time together at the Carnival. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Miss Disco pushing out all the great disco hits at the Carnival. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Local DJ from Star Radio, Josh Lovatt during his 45 minute set at the club night during the carnival. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Members of the audience enjoying the Massaoke session - Credit: Celia Bartlett