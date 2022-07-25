Saffron Walden Carnival is a hit with crowds
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
Saffron Walden Carnival's eight-day weekend was a huge success, with crowds gathering to enjoy live music and events.
The event kicked off with a Massaoke and Little Mix Show on Friday, July 8, ahead of the carnival procession the following day.
On Monday, July 11, The London Community Choir performed, featuring the Saffron Community Choir.
Tuesday night was the Carnival Corporate Night, hosted by impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner.
The Carnival Band Night was held on Wednesday, and featured performances from local bands Eva's Dream, Moonshine Coyote and The Hooligans, who perform at Fairycroft House and won an opportunity to support Toploader, Wrong Stuart and The Farces.
Events chairman Nick Head said: "If we can inspire more people to take up music, to follow their dreams, to visit Fairycroft House and to believe that they too may get an opportunity like this, then we have achieved what we set out to do with the band night."
Thursday night featured Miss Disco, and the Blues Brothers in their last-ever performance, with a club night on Friday featuring Majestic and Dixon Brothers.
Mayor fo Saffron Walden Cllr James de Vries said “This year’s 8-Day Weekend Carnival was spectacular. It felt like the biggest and best-ever celebration after two difficult years.
"Events featured B*Witched, Toploader, Chesney Hawkes, Rory Bremner, and many, many excellent original and tribute acts including our town’s homegrown Blues Brothers band – and of course the huge carnival procession.
"I’d like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors, but most of all to the organisers, the Saffron Walden Round Table, who through their events and charitable work continue to do so much for our community.”