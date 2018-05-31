“Be aware” warning issued by Saffron Walden resident
PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 July 2020
A resident is warning vehicle owners to be on their guard against catalytic converter theft.
The woman was walking along Fairycroft Road on Tuesday, June 30 at 1.10pm when she spotted two men - one under a car and the other standing next to an open driver’s door.
The men took off and reversed the wrong way into Audley Road after the woman got her mobile phone out.
She later learned a neighbour’s car had also been targeted.
If you see a crime in progress or have information about a crime, please contact police.
