“Be aware” warning issued by Saffron Walden resident

Essex Police Archant

A resident is warning vehicle owners to be on their guard against catalytic converter theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman was walking along Fairycroft Road on Tuesday, June 30 at 1.10pm when she spotted two men - one under a car and the other standing next to an open driver’s door.

You may also want to watch:

The men took off and reversed the wrong way into Audley Road after the woman got her mobile phone out.

She later learned a neighbour’s car had also been targeted.

If you see a crime in progress or have information about a crime, please contact police.