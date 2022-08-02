Disability charity launches 'Accuro 50' walking challenge

Disability charity Accuro is celebrating the support of the Saffron Walden Community after launching the 'Accuro 50' charity challenge walk.

Accuro's fundraising manager Sue Fishpool created the challenge during lockdown, by discovering a long-distance public right of way connecting Loughton to Saffron Walden - intersecting the Forest Way, the Flitch Way, the Harcamlow Way and the Saffron Trail.

With the help of her walking friend Simon Dewhurst and Peter Aylmer, author of the guidebook to the Forest Way, the Accuro 50 took shape and is now a published route for everyone to enjoy.

Sue said: "The challenge can be taken on at any time, in one go over several days or weeks, or you could walk smaller sections of the route. The route guide is broken down into sections, making it easy to follow in your own time, at your own pace.

"We’d like to thank the Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre for becoming a stockist and for their ongoing support for Accuro.”

Guides to the route can be bought at the tourist information centre, or for more information go to www.accuro.org.uk/50.