Advanced search

Catering students learn from Saffron Walden patisserie expert

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 November 2020

Andrew Edwards, head chef at Angela Reed Cafe, instructs cookery students at Cambridge Regional College. Picture: Cambridge Regional College

Andrew Edwards, head chef at Angela Reed Cafe, instructs cookery students at Cambridge Regional College. Picture: Cambridge Regional College

Archant

Catering students learn from Saffron Walden patisserie expert.

Andrew Edwards, head chef at Angela Reed Cafe, instructs cookery students at Cambridge Regional College. Picture: Cambridge Regional CollegeAndrew Edwards, head chef at Angela Reed Cafe, instructs cookery students at Cambridge Regional College. Picture: Cambridge Regional College

A Saffron Walden-based chef has been helping catering students develop their technical skills in a patisserie masterclass.

Andrew Edwards, head chef at Angela Reed Cafe in Market Hill, visited Cambridge Regional College to impart his knowledge and experience and provide tips on the art of macaron making with level 2 and 3 professional cookery classes.

The day began with a discussion and demonstration on how to prepare, measure and combine ingredients for the perfect meringue and later the students made their own raspberry and lemon curd macarons.

Before working in Saffron Walden, Andrew enjoyed a successful career as a pastry chef at the Mandarin Hotel, London, and as head pastry chef at the corporate offices of Lloyds. He said: “It was a pleasure to share my knowledge and experience of working in patisserie with such dedicated learners. The groups took on board the instructions provided to produce impressive macarons.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Cambridge Junction to stream online show The Snow Queen this Christmas

Cambridge Junction’s 2020 family Christmas show The Snow Queen will be streaming online from Sunday, December 20, 2020 to Sunday, January 3, 2021. Picture: supplied by Cambridge Junction

Catering students learn from Saffron Walden patisserie expert

Andrew Edwards, head chef at Angela Reed Cafe, instructs cookery students at Cambridge Regional College. Picture: Cambridge Regional College

Planning referendum for Newport, Quendon and Rickling residents after “record” progress leads to unanimous approval

R4U Cllr Neil Hargreaves, chair of the NQRNP

New on-call firefighters join Essex Fire Service

The new on-call recruits will operate from fire stations around Essex, including Saffron Walden. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

Parents can see babies through new video contact system

Helen Beavis, NICI lead nurse, and Claire Danobrega, clinical education lead nurse, with the new video contact system for Addenbrooke's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Picture: ADDENBROOKE'S CHARITABLE TRUST