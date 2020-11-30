Catering students learn from Saffron Walden patisserie expert
A Saffron Walden-based chef has been helping catering students develop their technical skills through a patisserie masterclass.
Andrew Edwards, head chef at Angela Reed Cafe in Market Hill, visited Cambridge Regional College to impart his knowledge and experience and provide tips on the art of macaron making with level 2 and 3 professional cookery classes.
The day began with a discussion and demonstration on how to prepare, measure and combine ingredients for the perfect meringue and later the students made their own raspberry and lemon curd macarons.
Before working in Saffron Walden, Andrew enjoyed a successful career as a pastry chef at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London, and as head pastry chef at the corporate offices of Lloyds.
He said: “It was a pleasure to share my knowledge and experience of working in patisserie with such dedicated learners. The groups took on board the instructions provided to produce impressive macarons.”
