Young scientists enjoy colourful Easter experiments

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:54 PM April 19, 2022
Updated: 3:55 PM April 19, 2022
Children took part in a STEAM session in Saffron Walden

Children took part in a STEAM session in Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Budding scientists took part in a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and maths) session which was filmed by the BBC.

Children in Saffron Walden took part in colourful science experiments

Children in Saffron Walden took part in colourful science experiments - Credit: Sandra Beale

The sessions, which are for babies, toddlers and primary school children, have been run for the past seven years by Sandra Beale from her home in Saffron Walden.

The Easter STEAM session, which took place earlier this month, was filmed and broadcast by the BBC, and was well attended by local children aged two to eight.

Sandra Beale hosted the STEAM session for children in Saffron Walden

Sandra Beale hosted the STEAM session for children in Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Sandra said: "The experiments included the layers of the sea, oil slicks and marine life, magnetic suspension, coloured volcanoes and floating water."

Children took part in the STEAM sessions in Saffron Walden

Children took part in the STEAM sessions in Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

The sessions were started to entertain Sandra's middle child, who was nine months old at the time, and have grown over the last few years with some sessions held at Saffron Walden Museum and Cambridge Science Centre.

Children took part in the STEAM sessions in Saffron Walden

Children took part in the STEAM sessions in Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Sessions take place every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am, and on a Wednesday at 1pm to 2pm.

Children took part in the STEAM sessions in Saffron Walden

Children took part in the STEAM sessions in Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale


