Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 December 2020
Gibson WI
Members of Gibson WI have collected goodies to be donated to Saffron Walden County High School, to boost a scheme that is bringing festive joy.
The school’s annual Christmas party for pensioners had to be cancelled because of the Covid situation.
So sixth form students set up a Christmas Buddy scheme, and have been paired up with a member of the community.
They call them weekly to get to know them. The sixth form students will also deliver a Christmas card and gift to their buddy.
Sue Harris, President of Gibson WI, said: “I thought it was a local community project that we could get involved with. The members of our WI are always willing to help when they can.”
