Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners

Donations from Gibson WI to support Saffron Walden High School's hampers for pensioners scheme. Picture: GIBSON WI Gibson WI

Members of Gibson WI have collected goodies to be donated to Saffron Walden County High School, to boost a scheme that is bringing festive joy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school’s annual Christmas party for pensioners had to be cancelled because of the Covid situation.

So sixth form students set up a Christmas Buddy scheme, and have been paired up with a member of the community.

They call them weekly to get to know them. The sixth form students will also deliver a Christmas card and gift to their buddy.

Sue Harris, President of Gibson WI, said: “I thought it was a local community project that we could get involved with. The members of our WI are always willing to help when they can.”