Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 14, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020
Donations from Gibson WI to support Saffron Walden High School's hampers for pensioners scheme. Picture: GIBSON WI

Members of Gibson WI have collected goodies to be donated to Saffron Walden County High School, to boost a scheme that is bringing festive joy.

The school’s annual Christmas party for pensioners had to be cancelled because of the Covid situation.

So sixth form students set up a Christmas Buddy scheme, and have been paired up with a member of the community.

They call them weekly to get to know them. The sixth form students will also deliver a Christmas card and gift to their buddy.

Sue Harris, President of Gibson WI, said: “I thought it was a local community project that we could get involved with. The members of our WI are always willing to help when they can.”

