New ‘Christmas buddy’ scheme between students and pensioners

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 November 2020

Saffron Walden County High School

Saffron Walden County High School

Students will bring festive cheer to pensioners.

Sixth formers at Saffron Walden County High School are set to bring festive cheer to pensioners over the coming weeks thanks to a new ‘Christmas buddy’ scheme.

As part of the programme, students will make a weekly phone call to an elderly person they have paired up with, as well as deliver a Christmas card and gift.

It is a replacement for the school’s annual senior citizen Christmas party which cannot go ahead this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The party typically includes a raffle, bingo, dancing, carol singing as well as tea and cakes, all organised by the students.

Tracy Woods, communications assistant at Saffron Walden County High School said: “The buddy scheme is an opportunity for the students to get to know an elderly person and share some festive joy.”

If you, or someone you know, would like to be involved, or you would like to make a donation, phone the school on 01799 513030 or email OAPPartySWCHS@hotmail.com

