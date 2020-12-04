Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 2:54 PM December 15, 2020

Jo Cundall of Salmon Field, Newport, said the street lights have not worked for three months, so residents started lighting up early. Photo: Jo Cundall. - Credit: Jo Cundall

The spirit of Christmas is growing in Saffron Walden and district.

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker said: “When I drive home from work I can see how fantastic the town looks. More and more people are getting involved.

“It’s exciting that residents are going the extra mile to put on a show.

“It’s almost like there is a competition between neighbours as well, and I am sure they are very well meaning.

“I am looking forward to the next couple of evenings when I will be walking around and see the shop windows as well. I think I will treat myself to some decor too.

“Let’s brighten up the displays, let’s put some fun and cheer and good spirit back into one of the most old fashioned Christmases, when we spend time with loved ones.”

David and Jo Magliano’s home on the town’s High Street is among those which are now decorated with lights.

David said: “We received some notes through the door from people saying how much they appreciated it last year which is why we decided to do them for the second year.”

The lights were installed by a professional and will stay up until early January. Jo Cundall of Salmon Field in Newport said residents started putting up their decorations early as the street lights have not worked for three months.

David and Jo Magliano's home on High Street, Saffron Walden, is giving everyone some Christmas cheer. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

This year’s Saffron Walden lights switch on by the mayor Heather Asker assisted by Father Christmas has been captured on film and can be watched on YouTube.

The Town Council commissioned Paul Bellany, Danielle Kidd and Richard Bellany of Creative Walden, who are based at Fairycroft House.

Paul Bellany said: “To get a Santa Claus viewpoint of our lovely town was a great incentive to be involved with this little film. I also think, after the rotten year everyone has had, we ought to make Christmas as good as we possibly can.”

Their film is available on the Tourist Information Centre’s YouTube ChannelDo you have pictures or videos of Christmas lights, either of your own home or somewhere you’ve admired? Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

