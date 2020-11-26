Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 7:25 PM December 14, 2020

Saffron Walden with Santa and the mayor as the Christmas lights go on. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden’s seasonal cheer has started - with the switch-on of the Christmas lights.

Saffron Walden Mayor, Cllr Heather Asker, asks the children if they can count backwards from 10 for the Christmas lights switch on. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Town mayor Heather Asker was joined by Santa in a deliberately low key event, to ensure there were no large crowds or gatherings because of coronavirus precautions.

There were just a few shoppers in attendance, cheering on Santa as he made his way to the stage.

A town council spokesperson said: “Saffron Walden Town Council had such grand plans for this year’s event, incorporating again the very popular Lantern Parade involving children and families.

“Alas, the grand plans have been considerably reduced but not completely gone! Christmas is far from cancelled.

Space buddy was passing by to watch the switch on in Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

You may also want to watch:

“The Christmas tree is in the market square and looks very magnificent.

“As in recent years, it is a memory tree where you can place a bauble in memory of loved or missed ones.”

For a minimum £2 donation, memory baubles can be purchased via telephone from the Tourist Information Centre by calling 01799 524002 between 9.30am and 5pm.

Your message will be transcribed and the bauble added to the tree or you can purchase baubles from Peasgood and Skeates from their High Street or Shire Hill offices.

Santa checks if children have been good at the Saffron Walden Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Money raised is supporting the mayor’s charity, Fairycroft House.

Cllr Asker is also holding a raffle on Saffron Walden Market on Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 19.

The town council is looking at other creative ways to help and support people over this festive period. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

To spread Christmas cheer across the district, Saffron Walden Salvation Army will take not just new toys but lightly loved toys, unwrapped, dropped at their chapel on Abbey Lane between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday, November 28 and Saturday, December 5.

Checking out Santa's beard. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

* Let’s brighten up Christmas! Do you have a decorated front window or garden? Have you seen a neighbour’s efforts and think it’s great? Send us your pictures and videos of Christmas scenes to raise our collective spirits.

We will share them in print, and across our website and social media channels. Remember to include where the lights are and your details.

Email editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk

"What do I want for Christmas? Well now..." A youngster in Saffron Walden thinks about Christmas. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Christmas lights go on in Saffron Walden, with a little help from a waxing moon. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Celia Bartlett