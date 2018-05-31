Gallery

Thousands enjoy the switch on of the Christmas lights in Saffron Walden

The stilt walkers, The Snow King and Queen. SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

A crowd of over 2,000 people filled the market square, and the streets beyond, for the switching on of Saffron Walden's Christmas lights on Sunday, November 24.

The stilt walkers, the Snow King and Queen. SAFFRON PHOTO The stilt walkers, the Snow King and Queen. SAFFRON PHOTO

The musical entertainment included The Hooligans with traditional Irish folk music, Playing for Keeps and Coverman.

During the late afternoon, there was a lantern parade led by Santa and his elves with the town mayor, Councillor Arthur Coote with the rock choir.

They set off from the town's Baptist Church on the high street, through King Street to the Market Square.

The stilt walkers, the Snow King and Queen. SAFFRON PHOTO The stilt walkers, the Snow King and Queen. SAFFRON PHOTO

People who took part had learned how to make the lanterns at a workshop.

Youngsters were able to meet the Snow King and Queen stilt walkers, walking above the heads of the families and children.

There was also a preview glimpse of this year's pantomine at Saffron Walden Town Hall, which will be Peter Pan presented by Saffron Players from January 10-18.

Father Christmas joined the mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote to switch on the Christmas lights. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Father Christmas joined the mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote to switch on the Christmas lights. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The celebrations included a lantern parade. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The celebrations included a lantern parade. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The lights were turned on by the mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote and Father Christmas. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The lights were turned on by the mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote and Father Christmas. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The cast of Peter Pan at Saffron Walden Town Hall The cast of Peter Pan at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Naeve Halligan from The Hooligans. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Naeve Halligan from The Hooligans. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

