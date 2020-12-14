Advanced search

Winners announced for business and shop window competition

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 December 2020

Frank Riccio with his first prize certificate for the 2020 Saffron Walden Christmas Business and Shop Window Competition. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Saffron Walden Initiative

Forty premises took part and the standard was high, said judges

Frank Riccio Hairdressing in Market Row. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVEFrank Riccio Hairdressing in Market Row. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Frank Riccio Hairdressing in Market Row has been awarded first prize in the Christmas Business and Shop Window Competition, for the second year.

Second prize went to the Beauty Box in Market Row and Café Cou Cou in George Street was placed third.

St Elizabeth’s in King Street, Chaps Barber Shop in Central Arcade and Eden Lake Lingerie in George Street received highly commended certificates.

Forty premises took part, a rise on last year’s 32.

Beauty Box in Market Row. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVEBeauty Box in Market Row. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Organisers said the standard was high and there was very little to separate the leading contenders.

Jacqui Portway and Cindy Whife, organisers of the event for the Saffron Walden Initiative, said: “We were delighted with the number and quality of entries for the competition.

“Considering that we are in the middle of a pandemic the businesses and shops have made a fantastic effort to brighten up the town.

“We were particularly grateful for the 14 judges who included the mayor and representatives of various Saffron Walden charities.

Cafe Cou Cou in George Street. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVECafe Cou Cou in George Street. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

“They did a great job in cold and rainy weather. And also many thanks to the Tourist Information Centre for handling the entry forms and the King’s Arms for hosting the judging.

“Please spread the news that Saffron Walden is a great place to visit at Christmas time.”

St Elizabeth's in King Street. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVESt Elizabeth's in King Street. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Chaps Barber Shop in Central Arcade. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVEChaps Barber Shop in Central Arcade. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

Eden Lake Lingerie in George Street. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVEEden Lake Lingerie in George Street. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN INITIATIVE

