Gallery
Winners announced for business and shop window competition
- Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative
Forty premises took part and the standard was high, said judges
Frank Riccio Hairdressing in Market Row has been awarded first prize in the Christmas Business and Shop Window Competition, for the second year.
Second prize went to the Beauty Box in Market Row and Café Cou Cou in George Street was placed third.
St Elizabeth’s in King Street, Chaps Barber Shop in Central Arcade and Eden Lake Lingerie in George Street received highly commended certificates.
Forty premises took part, a rise on last year’s 32.
You may also want to watch:
Organisers said the standard was high and there was very little to separate the leading contenders.
Jacqui Portway and Cindy Whife, organisers of the event for the Saffron Walden Initiative, said: “We were delighted with the number and quality of entries for the competition.
Most Read
- 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
- 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
- 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
- 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
- 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
- 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
- 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
- 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
- 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
“Considering that we are in the middle of a pandemic the businesses and shops have made a fantastic effort to brighten up the town.
“We were particularly grateful for the 14 judges who included the mayor and representatives of various Saffron Walden charities.
“They did a great job in cold and rainy weather. And also many thanks to the Tourist Information Centre for handling the entry forms and the King’s Arms for hosting the judging.
“Please spread the news that Saffron Walden is a great place to visit at Christmas time.”