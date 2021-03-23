Published: 7:00 PM March 23, 2021

St Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden was open on Tuesday (March 23) for reflection and private prayer and to light a candle, supporting the National Day of Reflection.

Organised by Marie Curie, the National Day of Reflection sought to reflect on collective loss, support those who have been bereaved, and hope for a brighter future.

Rector, Rev Jeremy Trew, said: “The scale of loss this past year is hard to calculate, and goes well beyond those loved individuals we have said our final goodbye to.

"Yet, in this Easter season, we can link the sadness of loss with the hope of resurrection.

Reverend Jeremy Trew - Credit: Supplied by St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

"We have seen communities come together to support the vulnerable and burdened, and to look out for neighbours who were once strangers; we have seen a terrific response from our NHS and scientists, and have shown our support, which must now change into something more tangible and lasting, if these are to remain the pride of our nation; and, we have all been given the opportunity to consider what really matters in our personal lives, community and world.

You may also want to watch:

"How do we best honour the dead? We live. We live life in all its fullness, and we work, vote and spend to ensure others do too."

Church of England research shows that six out of 10 adults have lost someone in the last year where they would have attended the funeral and four out of 10 say they have lost someone close to them. Two-thirds of people expect the church to be there for those who want to talk.