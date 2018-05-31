Video

Saffron Walden High Street claps for the NHS

Photo: Andra Maciuca. Andra Maciuca

Saffron Walden’s clap rang out across the town last night.

On High Street, where I was filming on my evening excercise walk, I saw residents clapping, smiling, cheering and hitting pans against a beautiful setting of colourful houses and warm skies.

I must have looked a fright, as I was wearing a face mask and protective glasses, but luckily you can only see the magic in the video.

