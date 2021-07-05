News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Volunteers 'thrilled' after clothing bank awareness day

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:35 PM July 5, 2021   
Three cars with their boots open, filled to the brim with bags of clothes and shoes. Also pictured - two volunteers

UCCB filled three cars with clothes and shoes after a donation weekend at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden. Pictured: Co-founders Madi Wilkie (L) and Emma Bastin (R) - Credit: Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank

Clothing bank supporters filled three cars with essential clothes, school uniforms and shoes for families in need.

Volunteers from Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank (UCCB) thanked the public for their support at the Fairycroft House donation afternoon on Sunday, June 27.

Cath Pargeter, one of UCCB's four co-founders, said the team has temporarily suspended donations while they take stock.

She said: "We are absolutely thrilled at the response from the community and very grateful for their support.

"The clothing will help us support families in need in Uttlesford.

You may also want to watch:

"We are also thankful to Fairycroft House for their support and allowing us to use their car park for the event."

Lots of pants, socks and shirts on a table

UCCB takes referrals from organisations looking after families and children - Credit: Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank

UCCB was founded in November 2020 in response to growing child poverty.

Around 4.3 million UK children lived in poverty before the pandemic according to Loughborough University, an increase of 500,000 within five years.

UCCB said information about donations and support can be found online: https://www.uccb.org.uk/

Charity News
Uttlesford News
Saffron Walden News

