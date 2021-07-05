Volunteers 'thrilled' after clothing bank awareness day
- Credit: Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank
Clothing bank supporters filled three cars with essential clothes, school uniforms and shoes for families in need.
Volunteers from Uttlesford Children's Clothing Bank (UCCB) thanked the public for their support at the Fairycroft House donation afternoon on Sunday, June 27.
Cath Pargeter, one of UCCB's four co-founders, said the team has temporarily suspended donations while they take stock.
She said: "We are absolutely thrilled at the response from the community and very grateful for their support.
"The clothing will help us support families in need in Uttlesford.
You may also want to watch:
"We are also thankful to Fairycroft House for their support and allowing us to use their car park for the event."
UCCB was founded in November 2020 in response to growing child poverty.
Around 4.3 million UK children lived in poverty before the pandemic according to Loughborough University, an increase of 500,000 within five years.
UCCB said information about donations and support can be found online: https://www.uccb.org.uk/
Most Read
- 1 Stansted Airport welcomes two new airlines in travel boost
- 2 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
- 3 Volunteers 'thrilled' after clothing bank awareness day
- 4 Newport author, 81, releases 'first and last' poetry collection
- 5 'This has been one of the most difficult decisions' - Essex fire chief
- 6 Fresh claims of sexism and skulduggery as recording of council meeting released
- 7 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
- 8 Spitfires and more at IWM Duxford's behind the scenes themed flying day
- 9 Saffron Striders impress at variety of events
- 10 County High hosts 500 visitors at Open Farm event