Saffron Walden’s Mencap Society’s Side by Side Club able to get together again

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 September 2020

Saffron Walden's Mencap Society's Side by Side Club met up with a picnic on The Common

Saffron Walden's Mencap Society's Side by Side Club met up with a picnic on The Common

Patrick Draper

After isolating since early March, Saffron Walden’s Mencap Society’s Side by Side Club had their first face-to-face meeting on The Common.

Members, volunteers and carers all joined together but ensuring proper social distancing. Members sat in their household groups and wore masks except when eating their picnic. Despite these restrictions everyone said they had enjoyed being able to see old friends and catch up with each other, with a great deal of laughter.

The group was lucky with the weather, which was dry and not windy!

Club leader Steve Lee organised the evening and plans to do so again.

During the coronavirus lockdown, a number of members were able to meet up remotely for a chat and to play games via online video platform Zoom.

