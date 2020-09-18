Advanced search

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden’s new container for mobility and physiotherapy equipment donations

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 September 2020

John Tapscott of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden with the temporary storage container. Picture: Rotary Club

John Tapscott of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden with the temporary storage container. Picture: Rotary Club

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden continues to collect unwanted mobility and physiotherapy equipment from the East and South East England region, and is storing items in a newly delivered container.

John Tapscott of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden in the temporary storage container. Picture: Rotary ClubJohn Tapscott of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden in the temporary storage container. Picture: Rotary Club

The equipment is transported to Yorkshire charity PhysioNet in the club’s own van.

The items are checked by physiotherapists and where necessary refurbished, with the help of the Margaret Carey Foundation, which sends items to various prisons for the refurbishment work to be carried out.

In the past three years the club has moved almost 200 tons of equipment to PhysioNet.

The coronavirus lockdown in April meant that most projects were suspended.

Rotarian John Tapscott said: “As our PhysioNet work was not possible, we were pleased to be able to use the van to assist the Foodbank with the collection of donated food from Tesco and to take bags of food to the base in Great Dunmow.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden’s new container for mobility and physiotherapy equipment donations

John Tapscott of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden with the temporary storage container. Picture: Rotary Club

Cash use dropping but public need to still be able to pay in cash, public spending watchdog says

Gareth Davies, Head of the National Audit Office, the UK's independent public spending watchdog. Picture: NAO

Toll of Covid on acute hospital services revealed

The impact of Covid-19 has left waiting times for treatment in mid and south Essex as among the worst in the country, according to new data. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saffron Walden Town Football Club has refurbished clubhouse and new sponsor

Saffron Walden Town Football Club 1st team players with (left) Claire Hunnable of Saffron Building Society, (centre) Club chair Stuart Vant, and (right) Saffron Building Society CEO Colin Field.

Saffron Walden’s Mencap Society’s Side by Side Club able to get together again

Saffron Walden's Mencap Society's Side by Side Club met up with a picnic on The Common