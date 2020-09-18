Rotary Club of Saffron Walden’s new container for mobility and physiotherapy equipment donations

The Rotary Club of Saffron Walden continues to collect unwanted mobility and physiotherapy equipment from the East and South East England region, and is storing items in a newly delivered container.

John Tapscott of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden in the temporary storage container. Picture: Rotary Club John Tapscott of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden in the temporary storage container. Picture: Rotary Club

The equipment is transported to Yorkshire charity PhysioNet in the club’s own van.

The items are checked by physiotherapists and where necessary refurbished, with the help of the Margaret Carey Foundation, which sends items to various prisons for the refurbishment work to be carried out.

In the past three years the club has moved almost 200 tons of equipment to PhysioNet.

The coronavirus lockdown in April meant that most projects were suspended.

Rotarian John Tapscott said: “As our PhysioNet work was not possible, we were pleased to be able to use the van to assist the Foodbank with the collection of donated food from Tesco and to take bags of food to the base in Great Dunmow.”

