Advanced search

Saffron Walden gardens benefit from work done in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:51 07 September 2020

The Dutch Garden at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

The Dutch Garden at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden Town Council

Further community spaces have been reopened in Saffron Walden.

Nathan cleaning plants at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town CouncilNathan cleaning plants at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

During the early days of lockdown Bridge End Garden became a safe haven for the town council’s operations staff.

Town mayor Heather Asker said: “The result is that the Gardens now look absolutely fabulous thanks to the new paving, refurbished Visitors Centre and the summer blooms.

“The Visitors’ Centre is now home to the Dancing Maidens frieze, a beautiful example of Greco-Roman artwork.

“The Gardens are now open to the public although some areas such as The Maze remain closed due to social-distancing concerns.”

Pears, Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town CouncilPears, Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden Town Council has continued to operate and deliver services throughout lockdown and the continued pandemic.

In the early stages of lock-down, several staff were redeployed to assist and support local charities in their work as they struggled to meet the growing demand on their services. This support continues.

But town council staff and councillors have stepped back from collecting prescriptions for the most vulnerable. The number of prescription deliveries had dwindled, people made alternative arrangements and were able to venture out themselves.

Town council meetings continue online using the Zoom platform.

Kitchen gardens at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town CouncilKitchen gardens at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Cllr Asker added: “Whilst we must all continue to be mindful of social-distancing measures and keeping ourselves safe, residents should be proud of the inner strength found by so many groups, clubs, organisations and individuals.

“The town has seen a surge of support, enthusiasm and a can-do attitude from so many of our residents which is warming, encouraging and demonstrative of the close-knit and caring community in which we live.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Indian takeaway set to reopen in Saffron Walden

The Spice is reopening on Rowntree Way on September 9. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Stanstesd restaurant Brohmon raising funds for hospital through National Rice Week

Karim and his wife Sultana of Brohmon restaurant in Stansted. Photo: Alison Jenkins

Passengers test positive for coronavirus after Greece to Stansted flight

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Saffron Walden bollard becomes a work of art

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard - Saffron Walden's alternatve to the fourth plinth! Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Indian takeaway set to reopen in Saffron Walden

The Spice is reopening on Rowntree Way on September 9. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Stanstesd restaurant Brohmon raising funds for hospital through National Rice Week

Karim and his wife Sultana of Brohmon restaurant in Stansted. Photo: Alison Jenkins

Passengers test positive for coronavirus after Greece to Stansted flight

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Saffron Walden bollard becomes a work of art

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard - Saffron Walden's alternatve to the fourth plinth! Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden gardens benefit from work done in lockdown

The Dutch Garden at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Indian takeaway set to reopen in Saffron Walden

The Spice is reopening on Rowntree Way on September 9. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Businesses, schools, and hospitals in the Saffron Walden constituency have benefitted from Government support, MP Kemi Badenoch says

Kemi Badenoch MP

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Stanstesd restaurant Brohmon raising funds for hospital through National Rice Week

Karim and his wife Sultana of Brohmon restaurant in Stansted. Photo: Alison Jenkins