Saffron Walden gardens benefit from work done in lockdown

The Dutch Garden at Bridge End Garden.

Further community spaces have been reopened in Saffron Walden.

Nathan cleaning plants at Bridge End Garden.

During the early days of lockdown Bridge End Garden became a safe haven for the town council’s operations staff.

Town mayor Heather Asker said: “The result is that the Gardens now look absolutely fabulous thanks to the new paving, refurbished Visitors Centre and the summer blooms.

“The Visitors’ Centre is now home to the Dancing Maidens frieze, a beautiful example of Greco-Roman artwork.

“The Gardens are now open to the public although some areas such as The Maze remain closed due to social-distancing concerns.”

Pears, Bridge End Garden.

Saffron Walden Town Council has continued to operate and deliver services throughout lockdown and the continued pandemic.

In the early stages of lock-down, several staff were redeployed to assist and support local charities in their work as they struggled to meet the growing demand on their services. This support continues.

But town council staff and councillors have stepped back from collecting prescriptions for the most vulnerable. The number of prescription deliveries had dwindled, people made alternative arrangements and were able to venture out themselves.

Town council meetings continue online using the Zoom platform.

Kitchen gardens at Bridge End Garden.

Cllr Asker added: “Whilst we must all continue to be mindful of social-distancing measures and keeping ourselves safe, residents should be proud of the inner strength found by so many groups, clubs, organisations and individuals.

“The town has seen a surge of support, enthusiasm and a can-do attitude from so many of our residents which is warming, encouraging and demonstrative of the close-knit and caring community in which we live.”

