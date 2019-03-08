Advanced search

Town's community hospital to benefit from donation

PUBLISHED: 08:06 01 October 2019

Susie Diggons from Tesco presents the cheque to Jane Kidd and Dawn Thake from the Friends of Saffron Walden Community Hospital

The League of Friends of Saffron Walden Community Hospital received a donation of £3,200 from Tesco.

The money was presented by Tesco's community champion, Susie Diggons to Jane Kidd and Dawn Thake who represented the League of Friends.

The money will be used to buy a specialist bed for patients on the Avocet ward at the hospital.

The floor-level bed is designed to enable staff to care more safely for patients who are at a high risk of falls.

The Friends of the Radwinter Road hospital said the money was most gratefully received.

They said the bed will empower the patients on the ward, making them safer and less vulnerable.

It will make a huge difference to both the patients and the nursing staff who care for them.

Tesco's Bags of Help Scheme, give grants to community projects from the government's 5p levy on plastic bags.

