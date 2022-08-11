Saffron Walden Community Shed saves the day for charities in need

Peter Morrissey, Alan Irving and Jurgen Kissinger from Saffron Walden Community Shed helped to assemble a summer house for local charities - Credit: Dig It Community Allotment

Saffron Walden Community Shed came to the rescue when local charities needed help at short notice.

Shed members Michael Watts, Peter Morrissey, Alan Irving and Jurgen Kissinger stepped in when Dig It Community Allotment was let down by the supplier of its new summer house, who said they were unable to assemble it for them.

Saffron Walden Mencap Society had been collaborating for over a year with Enterprise East Group to deliver weekly Wednesday sessions at the allotment, allowing people with disabilities to learn life skills.

The new summer house, assembled by the community shed members, provides shelter for volunteers and a safe space to pot plants, socialise and prepare food.

It was donated by Steve Lee from Saffron Walden Mencap Society, who made the donation in memory of his father Michael Karmann Lee. Other community members supported the building including the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden, Paul Cronin, Craig Harris and Steve Jenkins.

Steve Lee said: "We are so thankful to Saffron Walden Community Shed and all involved for saving the day.

"Thanks so much to all to all of your team who gave up time at short notice to come and build our summerhouse."

At Dig It Community Allotment, team leaders Bolette, Jacquie and Steve teach the service users about horticulture, including how to grow flowers, fruits, vegetables and herbs. Each week volunteers are able to take some of the produce home.

Thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, the team is expanding with a 'Pot to Plate' project, providing volunteers with the opportunity to develop their knowledge of cooking and healthy food at Café Cornell following their time at the allotment.

The Saffron Walden Community Shed aims to bring together people who enjoy working in sheds, doing odd jobs and spending time together.

The shed is principally aimed at those who are retired, unemployed or unwell, have time to spare and are looking to make new friends. Members take on various jobs to support the local community.

Sadly the group has to move and is looking for funds to upgrade their new premises. To donate go to https://www.swshed.org.uk/donations/