Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 September 2020

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Sara Platt Photography

Aurora Orchestra received a standing ovation at Saffron Hall, in the UK’s first concert hall symphony performance with an audience since lockdown.

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

The full symphonic concert took place on Wednesday, September 9, before their performance for the BBC Proms.

Audience members labelled the evening as “outstanding” and “stunning”.

A spokesperson for Saffron Hall said that although they are slowly reopening their venue, there are several challenges they have to overcome.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is particularly challenging to get people into the UK, with musicians travelling to Saffron Walden from all over the world.

The venue has been closed since March, and has launched an appeal for donations on its Facebook page.

It needs to raise £75,000 to ensure Saffron Hall will still exist in the town in the next few years.

Saffron Hall will announce their autumn season of socially distanced concerts in October.

