Published: 3:00 PM June 8, 2021

Constituency boundaries could change throughout the country - Credit: PA

Saffron Walden's MP could represent fewer voters under plans to redraw the constituency border.

An independent review of Parliamentary constituency boundaries is taking place nationwide.

The number of voters in Saffron Walden's constituency - which currently includes Uttlesford district and parts of Chelmsford - would fall by 7,517, from 79,092 to 71,575.

The shake-up would see Writtle, Boreham and Little Waltham currently in the Saffron Walden constituency placed under a redrawn Braintree constituency.

Saffron Walden would gain some voters from villages in Brentwood and Ongar, including Beauchamp Roding and Clatterford End.

The Boundary Commission for England is consulting on the plans with a final report expected in June 2023.

You may also want to watch:

Tim Bowden, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said the review aims for Parliamentary constituencies to better reflect local ties.

He said: “It is your local knowledge that helps us to shape constituencies that best reflect your local area."

Votes from Saffron Walden's key areas being counted at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre in 2021. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Under the plans, no English constituency will have more than 77,062 voters.

Nationally, there will be no change to the 650 Members of Parliament, but the Eastern region will be represented by three extra MPs.

Saffron Walden is currently represented by Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch.

There are boundary changes in Saffron Walden's neighbouring constituency of South Cambridgeshire.

Currently Abington, Duxford and Meldreth are in South Cambridgeshire, while Linton and Balsham fall in South East Cambridgeshire - the same constituency as Ely.

Under new plans, South Cambridgeshire will cover only areas south of Cambridge.

Northern areas such as Cambourne, Soham and Cottenham will be handed to the new seats of St Neots and East Cambridgeshire.

In Essex, Braintree is set to be redrawn.

The seat will take on some of Saffron Walden's villages within the City of Chelmsford, including Writtle, plus some areas represented by Witham MP Priti Patel.

Much of the present Braintree seat will become part of a new Halstead and Haverhill seat, which includes Finchingfield.

It will extend from the northern edge of Braintree town to the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

Towns and villages in the proposed Halstead and Haverhill seats are currently represented by MPs James Cartlidge, James Cleverly, and Matt Hancock.