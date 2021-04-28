News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Walden Market Square pedestrian scheme being considered

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM April 28, 2021   
An orange sign with big letters: "Road Closed". In the background, a street lined with shops

Market Hill, Saffron Walden. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Market Square pedestrianisation is being considered, as an "opportunity" to boost business post-pandemic, the town council has said (Tuesday, April 27).

Saffron Walden Town Council is reviewing Covid-19 road closures ahead of lockdown lifting, which is expected on June 21.

Temporary traffic measures were introduced in summer 2020, with roads near the Market Square closed between Tuesday and Saturday to make space for social distanced shopping.

These measures could be made permanent.

Town clerk Lisa Courtney said: "The road closures were introduced for safety measures.

"Whilst it has provided a flavour of a pedestrianised town centre, we have not really had the opportunity to use the closed off space as a social area or to host events."

Art, events and alfresco dining are possible uses for the area when the roads are closed, their meeting on Monday heard.

An announcement launching the consultation is expected over the next few weeks.

