A baa-rilliant effort all round from pupils at first agricultural shows

PUBLISHED: 09:41 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 23 May 2019

Students at Saffron Walden County High with their award-winning sheep

Students at Saffron Walden County High with their award-winning sheep

Archant

Even the sheep are well-educated individuals at Saffron Walden County High.

The school farm, (the agricultural science unit- or ASU) took its first step into the world of sheep showing and came back with arms-full of rosettes.

It was a full weekend of showing sheep.

The school entered the Hadleigh Show on Saturday and the Essex Young Farmers Show (EYFS) on Sunday.

Five students, with zwartbles ewes and lambs, a breed of sheep first imported from Holland in the 1990s, completed two, 12-hour days.

They entered the continental and pure breed sheep classes at both shows.

A school spokesman said: "The long hours and hard work, both before, during and after the show, proved well worth it.

"The students returned home with an amazing haul of rosettes."

At Essex Young Farmers, Kiera Monk bagged two firsts.

Her sheep was placed first in ewe lamb, qualifying for the championship class and she came first in the intermediate handler aged 14-21 years section.

Anna Ryan came second for a ram lamb and won a highly commended in young handlers. Amber Jackson was placed second at the Young Farmers in intermediate handler aged 14-21 years.

Paige Peacock came second in young handlers and her sheep came third in the ewe lamb class.

Grace Strickland was placed third in young handlers, Jean Horton received highly commended for young handlers, and Alice Ryan was also placed sixth at Hayleigh in young handlers.

Grace said to the teachers at the end of the Hadleigh show: "Thank you so much for the opportunity and we have all loved every minute so far."

At the end of the weekend, Paige and Anna said: "It was a great weekend, we got to show sheep with our friends, not every school can offer that. We really are looking forward to the next shows."

Students are now set to tackle more shows and will be demonstrating their handling skills and talking to the public at the next agricultural science unit next open day on Sunday, June 9, between noon and 4pm.

