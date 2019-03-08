Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Some rousing renditions at school's summer concert

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 July 2019

One of the bassoon ensemble. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

One of the bassoon ensemble. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

The Summer Concert at Saffron Walden County High School is a celebration of the year's work and a showcase for the younger training ensembles.

The senior strings. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe senior strings. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Held on July 4, there was a range music by the great American composers, including Copland, Sondheim, Bernstein and Randy Newman. The five school choirs performed a full chorus rendition of A Beach Boys' medley.

The senior orchestra gave rousing performance of the BBC Proms inspired Nimrod by Elgar, along with Brahms's Symphony No IV.

The Rhythm Co-operation continued the summer theme with musicians performing Latin-inspired pieces.

The senior strings played a tango.

Clarinetists. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOClarinetists. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A school spokesman said: "Our musicians are enjoying a busy time of year, including the Music Academy Recital (which took place on Thursday, July 11 in Saffron Hall) and a trip to Lake Garda at the end of term.

The senior strings. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTOThe senior strings. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Beat out that rhythm on a drum. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOBeat out that rhythm on a drum. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Members of the choirMembers of the choir

And the singing of the choir. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOAnd the singing of the choir. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Members of the bassoon ensemble. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOMembers of the bassoon ensemble. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Cancer survivor Stuart is inspired to write first radio production

Stuart Houghton with Mark Benton who stars in his play: Making Plans with Nigel

Plans for supermarket and retirement home revealed to councillors

The Pulse Flexible Packaging site in Saffron Walden could be redeveloped.

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Cancer survivor Stuart is inspired to write first radio production

Stuart Houghton with Mark Benton who stars in his play: Making Plans with Nigel

Plans for supermarket and retirement home revealed to councillors

The Pulse Flexible Packaging site in Saffron Walden could be redeveloped.

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Working mums take on ultra marathon to raise hundreds for charity

Clare Hartley, 44, and her friend Liz Follows, 38. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Some rousing renditions at school’s summer concert

One of the bassoon ensemble. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

REVIEW: Yesterday - Himesh Patel gives an accomplished performance in a film with irresistable charm

Himesh Patel in Yesterday

Fire crews battle industrial blaze in Little Walden

The fire at an industrial unit in Little Walden. Picture: ECFRS

Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24