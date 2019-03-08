Gallery
Some rousing renditions at school's summer concert
PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 July 2019
Roger King
The Summer Concert at Saffron Walden County High School is a celebration of the year's work and a showcase for the younger training ensembles.
The senior strings. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO
Held on July 4, there was a range music by the great American composers, including Copland, Sondheim, Bernstein and Randy Newman. The five school choirs performed a full chorus rendition of A Beach Boys' medley.
The senior orchestra gave rousing performance of the BBC Proms inspired Nimrod by Elgar, along with Brahms's Symphony No IV.
The Rhythm Co-operation continued the summer theme with musicians performing Latin-inspired pieces.
The senior strings played a tango.
Clarinetists. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
A school spokesman said: "Our musicians are enjoying a busy time of year, including the Music Academy Recital (which took place on Thursday, July 11 in Saffron Hall) and a trip to Lake Garda at the end of term.
Beat out that rhythm on a drum. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Members of the choir
And the singing of the choir. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Members of the bassoon ensemble. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO