Some rousing renditions at school's summer concert

One of the bassoon ensemble. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

The Summer Concert at Saffron Walden County High School is a celebration of the year's work and a showcase for the younger training ensembles.

Held on July 4, there was a range music by the great American composers, including Copland, Sondheim, Bernstein and Randy Newman. The five school choirs performed a full chorus rendition of A Beach Boys' medley.

The senior orchestra gave rousing performance of the BBC Proms inspired Nimrod by Elgar, along with Brahms's Symphony No IV.

The Rhythm Co-operation continued the summer theme with musicians performing Latin-inspired pieces.

The senior strings played a tango.

A school spokesman said: "Our musicians are enjoying a busy time of year, including the Music Academy Recital (which took place on Thursday, July 11 in Saffron Hall) and a trip to Lake Garda at the end of term.

