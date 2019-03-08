Advanced search

George Rains' summer of love comes to an end

PUBLISHED: 16:09 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 July 2019

Lucie Donlan and George Rains left Love Island in last night's episode. Picture: LOVE ISLAND

Lucie Donlan and George Rains left Love Island in last night's episode. Picture: LOVE ISLAND

Archant

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains has been voted off Love Island.

George's time on the show came to an end in last night's episode (July 9) after fellow contestants had to decide which couple, Curtis and Amy or George and Lucie, should leave the villa.

George and Lucie were one of three pairs who received the lowest votes from the public, who were voting to save their favourite couples.

Speaking after the dumping, George said his time in the villa was 'amazing' and he 'definitely made best friends for life'.

Fans were moved to see Ovie Soko, who arrived at Casa Amor with George, break down in tears upon hearing that his friend was leaving.

George and Lucie were still in an official couple, despite splitting up a few days earlier.

Love Island continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

