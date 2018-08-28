Advanced search

Plenty of laughter over lunch at senior citizen’s annual Christmas party

PUBLISHED: 08:04 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:17 18 December 2018

Cheers! Here's to bingo. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2018

The annual party for senior citizens, organised for 150 guests by sixth form students at Saffron Walden County High School, was on December 12.

Christmas smiles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOChristmas smiles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A school spokesman said: “As always, it was a highlight of the sixth form social calendar.

“Students from the sixth form committee have been working hard over the last few months planning the evening for our guests, creating oversize wrapped presents as decorations for the room and collecting raffle prizes.

“An added special highlight this year were table decorations of small wooden Christmas trees made by one very generous, and talented, guest, Bernie Clark, to whom we are most grateful. There was, as ever, lots of chat, singing and dancing to Christmas tunes.”

The evening included a variety of entertainment, starting with a quiz followed by bingo and music. Guests each received a Christmas card from the students and were served refreshments.

It was all highly entertaining. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOIt was all highly entertaining. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

We'll have whatever they are having.... Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOWe'll have whatever they are having.... Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Andrew Fowler, assistant director of sixth form at the County High, dances with guests. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOAndrew Fowler, assistant director of sixth form at the County High, dances with guests. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Andrew Fowler, assistant director of sixth form at the County High danced with the guests. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOAndrew Fowler, assistant director of sixth form at the County High danced with the guests. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A good time was had by all. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA good time was had by all. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The sixthformers in Christmas jumpers with their guests. Picture SAFFRON PHOTOThe sixthformers in Christmas jumpers with their guests. Picture SAFFRON PHOTO

It's the Christmas jumper brigade. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOIt's the Christmas jumper brigade. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pianist Toby Spaxman. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOPianist Toby Spaxman. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

There was bingo and a quiz. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOThere was bingo and a quiz. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

