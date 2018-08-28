Gallery

Plenty of laughter over lunch at senior citizen’s annual Christmas party

Cheers! Here's to bingo. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2018

The annual party for senior citizens, organised for 150 guests by sixth form students at Saffron Walden County High School, was on December 12.

Christmas smiles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Christmas smiles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A school spokesman said: “As always, it was a highlight of the sixth form social calendar.

“Students from the sixth form committee have been working hard over the last few months planning the evening for our guests, creating oversize wrapped presents as decorations for the room and collecting raffle prizes.

“An added special highlight this year were table decorations of small wooden Christmas trees made by one very generous, and talented, guest, Bernie Clark, to whom we are most grateful. There was, as ever, lots of chat, singing and dancing to Christmas tunes.”

The evening included a variety of entertainment, starting with a quiz followed by bingo and music. Guests each received a Christmas card from the students and were served refreshments.

It was all highly entertaining. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO It was all highly entertaining. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

We'll have whatever they are having.... Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO We'll have whatever they are having.... Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Andrew Fowler, assistant director of sixth form at the County High, dances with guests. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Andrew Fowler, assistant director of sixth form at the County High, dances with guests. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Andrew Fowler, assistant director of sixth form at the County High danced with the guests. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Andrew Fowler, assistant director of sixth form at the County High danced with the guests. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

A good time was had by all. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO A good time was had by all. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The sixthformers in Christmas jumpers with their guests. Picture SAFFRON PHOTO The sixthformers in Christmas jumpers with their guests. Picture SAFFRON PHOTO

It's the Christmas jumper brigade. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO It's the Christmas jumper brigade. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pianist Toby Spaxman. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Pianist Toby Spaxman. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO