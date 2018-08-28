Plenty of laughter over lunch at senior citizen’s annual Christmas party
PUBLISHED: 08:04 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:17 18 December 2018
Saffron Photo 2018
The annual party for senior citizens, organised for 150 guests by sixth form students at Saffron Walden County High School, was on December 12.
A school spokesman said: “As always, it was a highlight of the sixth form social calendar.
“Students from the sixth form committee have been working hard over the last few months planning the evening for our guests, creating oversize wrapped presents as decorations for the room and collecting raffle prizes.
“An added special highlight this year were table decorations of small wooden Christmas trees made by one very generous, and talented, guest, Bernie Clark, to whom we are most grateful. There was, as ever, lots of chat, singing and dancing to Christmas tunes.”
The evening included a variety of entertainment, starting with a quiz followed by bingo and music. Guests each received a Christmas card from the students and were served refreshments.