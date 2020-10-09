Student tests positive for Covid-19 at Saffron Walden County High School

A student has tested positive for Covid-19 at Saffron Walden County High School.

Executive headteacher, Caroline Derbyshire, said there have been other coronavirus cases in the school in September and May.

All contacts with the current case are isolating for two weeks, but Mrs Derbyshire thinks the school will have more cases.

Mrs Derbyshire said: “It is no secret that many schools have had cases of coronavirus in the course of 2020. County High has currently one student but no staff with the virus. All contacts with the student have been asked to isolate for 14 days.

“The number of cases nationally and in Uttlesford makes it likely that we will have cases again, given that we are a school of 2,200 young people.”

She added: “We also had a case in May and then again in September. On each occasion, our Covid-safe controls and emphasis on safety has been effective and there were no transmissions of the virus to other members of the community.

“The school is offering a full curriculum to all of its students and is working extremely hard to ensure that students receive an education of exceptional quality even at these most difficult of times.”