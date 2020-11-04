Gallery

Shop Local: Crafts health benefits for coronavirus stress

Jane Shaw of Craft Days in Saffron Walden. Picture: JANE SHAW Jane Shaw of Craft Days, Saffron Walden

Craft is great for mental wellbeing, the owner of Craft Days in Saffron Walden has said, as the country goes back into lockdown.

The front of Craft Days in Saffron Walden. Picture: JANE SHAW The front of Craft Days in Saffron Walden. Picture: JANE SHAW

Jane Shaw, whose business celebrated its ninth birthday on Tuesday (November 3), said they have a website and she will post orders.

Because of the scale of what she stocks, not everything is on the website. But if you email Jane she will try her best to meet your needs.

“Knitting in particular is good for your sanity - all crafts are good for you to keep your mind active and not dweling on negative things.

“Scientific research into knitting has been shown to be especially good as you are using both sites of the brain. Crochet is good but not as good - with knitting, it’s evenly balanced. Tests have shown it lowers your blood pressure. People use it as part of pain management.”

A Colour Lab scarf that is suitable for beginners to make. Picture: CRAFT DAYS, SAFFRON WALDEN A Colour Lab scarf that is suitable for beginners to make. Picture: CRAFT DAYS, SAFFRON WALDEN

The predictions are for a ‘Woolly Winter’, with trends indicating big jumpers and cardigans to wrap yourself in and huge soft scarves to make you feel extra cosy. Warm colours are bang on trend too.

The store has a wide range of yarns in different colours and thicknesses to help you to make these. Quite a lot of customers have told Jane they are giving handmade presents this Christmas and making is well under way.

Jane said her store is happy to offer advice on projects and how to do things.

When the first lockdown lifted, they had around four times the normal number of sewing machines in for servicing, a good indicator they are being used!

Bo Peep Pure Wool. Picture: CRAFT DAYS, SAFFRON WALDEN Bo Peep Pure Wool. Picture: CRAFT DAYS, SAFFRON WALDEN

Fabric sales have risen since last year, as people are buying fabric squares called fat quarters to make face masks.

They also have an online Meet and Make social gathering on the video platform Zoom on the second and fourth Thursday of each month for chats and to share skills.

Their newsletter is filled with upbeat news and free patterns, has pictures of customer makes, links to articles and community activities and inspiration for new projects.

Get in touch via email on info@craft-days.co.uk and see the website www.craft-days.co.uk

A home made quilt. Picture: CRAFT DAYS, SAFFRON WALDEN A home made quilt. Picture: CRAFT DAYS, SAFFRON WALDEN

British blue wool and a pattern. Picture: CRAFT DAYS, SAFFRON WALDEN British blue wool and a pattern. Picture: CRAFT DAYS, SAFFRON WALDEN

