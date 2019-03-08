A new home is being sought for popular annual Crank Up event

Saffron Walden Crank Up, a festival of steam engines.

The organisers of the Crank Up steam and vintage vehicle show in Saffron Walden are seeking a new site for next year’s event.

Preparations for this year’s show are well under way, with bumper entries in all sections, but the 2019 event will be the last Crank Up held at Sparrows Hill.

This year’s event, run by the East Anglian Traction Engine Society, will take place on May 11-12, from 10am to 5pm.

The organisers are now seeking a new site for 2020 and would like to thank everyone at Sparrows Hill for hosting the event for the last five years.

From the 1970s until the early 2000s, enthusiasts flocked to Saffron Walden to the popular Crank Up events organised by Paul Engelmann at his Shire Hill home. In 2015 the East Anglian Traction Engine Society, with Paul’s permission, revived the Crank Up.

It proved to be a popular move, with enthusiasts and the public alike. Exhibits have included steam engines, miniature engines, vintage vehicles and tractors, stationary engines, bygones and a host of other attractions.

As well as traditional music provided by fairground organs, there will be a live band performing all weekend, a beer tent, hot and cold refreshments, traditional children’s funfair, craft tents and trade stands. Once again there will be a special display, this time showcasing the various living vans that housed the men, and sometimes their families, who worked with steam engines.

This year’s Crank Up admission is £5 per adult, and children under 16 go free. The event takes place adjacent to Sparrows Hill Livery, Newport, Saffron Walden CB11 3TU, just off the B1052 near its junction with the B1383.

Rally organiser John Hunt has said he would like to hear any suggestions or offers of potential rally fields in the area surrounding Saffron Walden that could host future events, starting in 2020.

About 20 acres of grassland with vehicle access and a supply of drinking water is being sought by organisers, although they are happy to consider all suggestions.

If you can help, or for further details on the event, visit the website – www.swcrankup.co.uk, or contact John Hunt on 07882 175438, e-mail swcrankup@gmail.com.