Afternoon cream tea delivered to members of Saffron Walden group

Members of Saffron Walden's Abbey Lane URC's Knit and Natter group received a cream tea from the leaders to thank them for their work. Picture: Karen Start Meg Nettle and Karen Start

Members of the United Reformed Church Knit and Natter group at Abbey Lane received a special treat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zoe Hoar with the cream tea delivered to members of Saffron Walden's Abbey Lane URC's Knit and Natter from the leaders to thank them for their work. Picture: Karen Start Zoe Hoar with the cream tea delivered to members of Saffron Walden's Abbey Lane URC's Knit and Natter from the leaders to thank them for their work. Picture: Karen Start

Leaders Meg Nettle and Karen Start delivered a cream tea to each member to say thank you for their work.

They have been unable to meet up in person at the moment because of Covid-19 but have been keeping busy.

Before lockdown, in March the group had 37 participants. On average 25 would normally attend each monthly meeting in the Vestry, to knit, crocket, sew and chat over a cup of tea and homemade cake.

This year they’ve made a variety of items, from knitted red and white poppies to be sold in aid of the Royal British Legion, to knitted Christmas themed items.

They also knit items such as twiddle muffs, gifts to go into shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, and items for newborn babies in Africa.

You may also want to watch: