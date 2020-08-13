Afternoon cream tea delivered to members of Saffron Walden group
PUBLISHED: 11:49 13 August 2020
Meg Nettle and Karen Start
Members of the United Reformed Church Knit and Natter group at Abbey Lane received a special treat.
Leaders Meg Nettle and Karen Start delivered a cream tea to each member to say thank you for their work.
They have been unable to meet up in person at the moment because of Covid-19 but have been keeping busy.
Before lockdown, in March the group had 37 participants. On average 25 would normally attend each monthly meeting in the Vestry, to knit, crocket, sew and chat over a cup of tea and homemade cake.
This year they’ve made a variety of items, from knitted red and white poppies to be sold in aid of the Royal British Legion, to knitted Christmas themed items.
They also knit items such as twiddle muffs, gifts to go into shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, and items for newborn babies in Africa.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.