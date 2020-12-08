Advanced search

Cubs welcome MP and former MP to their online meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 December 2020

The 5th Saffron Walden Cubs were pleased to welcome Kemi Badenoch, the MP for Saffron Walden, to their pack for one of their meetings. Picture: 5TH SAFFRON WALDEN CUBS

5th Saffron Walden Cubs

The 5th Saffron Walden Cubs welcomed Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden, to their pack night via Zoom.

Kemi gave a brief introduction to the 20 cubs and leaders online before being grilled by the cubs.

Their questions were wide-ranging.

Luke, aged seven, asked Kemi: ‘What is your favourite takeaway in Saffron Walden?’. The answer was Radhuni in Newport.

Jerry Hayes, former MP of Harlow, joined the meeting and shared entertaining stories of his time in politics as well as some pointers for the cubs on how to be confident.

The cubs debated what they loved about Saffron Walden and what would make it even better - they decided more police, less dog mess and more cycle paths.

To conclude their meeting, Kemi was asked what the cubs could do to make the UK a better place. Her response echoed Baden Powell- “Just try and leave the world a little better than you found it”.

Since the initial lockdown in March, the cubs have had just a few face to face meetings, only getting back under strict social distancing rules in September.

While they are enjoying virtual scouting, they can’t wait to be back under canvas.

Find out more about getting involved in scouting by emailing recruitment@saffronwaldenscouts.org.uk or visiting scouts.org.uk

