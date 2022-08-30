Visitors get in the party mood at Dance in the Square

Miss Disco performed at Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden on Saturday - Credit: Martin Porter

Crowds of people put on their dancing shoes to attend Saffron Walden's 19th Dance in the Square on Saturday night.

Live music was provided by headliners Miss Disco, with support from Mr Coverman and the Brown Paper Bag Trio, and surprise guest Maeve Hannigan.

Thousands of people attended the 19th Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden - Credit: Martin Porter

Dance in the Square is a free community event sponsored by local businesses and councillors, and the market square was full of people dancing.

Organisers Jacqui Porter and Cindy Whife want to thank the Dream Team Volunteers, Terry Frostick, GHB, Franklin, police, food trucks, Jubilee medical services, The Kings Arms and members of the public for their support.

Miss Disco bassist and Saffron Walden resident DC1 said: "The crowd at Dance In The Square blew us away – the icing on the cake of what’s been an amazing year for the band."

Organisers Jacqui Portway and Cindy Whife with PC Ryan McNamara - Credit: Martin Potter

Sponsors are needed for 2023 and anyone interested should email Jacqui.portway@gmail.com.