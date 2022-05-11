Forget Me Not Café welcomes funding boost

Waitrose donated a cheque for £500 to Saffron Walden's Forget Me Not Café - Credit: Forget Me Not Café

A group in Saffron Walden which helps people with dementia received a welcome funding boost of £500 from Waitrose.

The Forget Me Not Café is held at Fairycroft House in Audley Road every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon for carers and those struggling with dementia.

The group offers companionship, advice, support, activities, information and a cup of tea.

Waitrose's generous donation will be spent on the group's first birthday party on Wednesday, June 29, for all members.

The café operates on funding and donations only, and is run in conjunction with Volunteer Uttlesford.

Since it opened last July, the group has welcomed in excess of 25-plus people and a strong bond and friendships have emerged.

The café would like to thank Waitrose for their kind donation.

For more information on the Forget Me Not Café call 07900 123917 or email saffronwaldendementiacafe@gmail.com