News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Forget Me Not Café welcomes funding boost

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:27 AM May 11, 2022
Waitrose donated a cheque for £500 to Saffron Walden's Forget Me Not Café

Waitrose donated a cheque for £500 to Saffron Walden's Forget Me Not Café - Credit: Forget Me Not Café

A group in Saffron Walden which helps people with dementia received a welcome funding boost of £500 from Waitrose.

The Forget Me Not Café is held at Fairycroft House in Audley Road every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon for carers and those struggling with dementia.

The group offers companionship, advice, support, activities, information and a cup of tea.

Waitrose's generous donation will be spent on the group's first birthday party on Wednesday, June 29, for all members.

The café operates on funding and donations only, and is run in conjunction with Volunteer Uttlesford.

Since it opened last July, the group has welcomed in excess of 25-plus people and a strong bond and friendships have emerged.

The café would like to thank Waitrose for their kind donation.

For more information on the Forget Me Not Café call 07900 123917 or email saffronwaldendementiacafe@gmail.com

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

Kate Mavor, Chief Executive of English Heritage, lays a wreath at Audley End House, Essex

Heritage

Revealed: The names of 6 secret agents at Audley End House

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
The Doctor's Pond in Great Dunmow.

Environment News

20,000 ballot box results highlight youth concerns

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Scott Pethers (right) in action for Saffron Walden Town at Ilford earlier in the season

Saffron Walden Town captain Pethers pays tribute after play-off loss

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Ukraine collection: Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with Rotary in Saffron Walden colleagues, Essex

Support Ukraine

Essex child donates pocket money to Ukraine crisis support

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon