#Saffron Walden Round Table will be collecting items for Uttlesford food bank on Sunday June 21
PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 June 2020
Lee Sanders
Saffron Walden Round Table members are taking part in a second Sunday afternoon collection for Uttlesford food bank.
They will send collectors to pick up items left visible on the end of people’s drives and outside houses on Sunday (June 21), starting at 4.30pm for their north route.
They are supported by DJ Digger (3D Events Productions).
Long life food donations sought include long life milk, dried noodles, tinned fruit and vegetables, sweets, toiletries such as toothpaste and soap, men’s deodorant and shaving items, and cat food.
Collectors will observe social distancing guidelines.
Last Sunday (June 14) they covered the north route for donated items.
Lee Sanders, charity office at Saffron Walden Round Table, said people had been very generous.
“This is everything from the South Route’s Uttlesford Foodbank Collection which has weighed in at a whopping 1068.45!
“We are so amazed at how much was donated! We want to thank everyone of you that looked through cupboards and gave to help those vulnerable people in our community.”
If your road isn’t on the north route below for Sunday, or you were missed on the south route last week, email charity@swrt.org to arrange a collection like the residents of Farmadine, Saxon Way and Hilltop Lane have done.
On Sunday, June 21 the north route is:
Shire Hill
Thaxted Road
Radwinter Road
Smallbridge Road
Radwinter Road
Leverett Way
Eddystone Ave
Fairfax Drive
Radwinter Road
Elizabeth Way
Ashdon Road
Whiteshot Way
Ashdon Road
Miller Street
Archer Road
Miller Street
Ashdon Road
Clutton Road
Gabriel Street
Strachey Cl
Gabriel Street
Clutton Road
Ashdon Road
Shepherds Way
Ashdon Road
Highfields
Sheds Lane
Usterdale Road
Goddard Way
Lambert Cross
Little Walden Road
Castle Hill
Church Street
High Street
Castle Hill
Common Hill
East Street
Audley Road
High Street
Abby Lane
Gibson Way
Gibson Close
Gibson Way
Margaret Way
High Street
George Street
Hill Street
East Street
Audley Road
Thaxted Road
Shire Hill
