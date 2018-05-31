#Saffron Walden Round Table will be collecting items for Uttlesford food bank on Sunday June 21

Saffron Walden Round Table with items donated from the south route collection for Uttlesford Food Bank. Picture: Lee Sanders Lee Sanders

Saffron Walden Round Table members are taking part in a second Sunday afternoon collection for Uttlesford food bank.

They will send collectors to pick up items left visible on the end of people’s drives and outside houses on Sunday (June 21), starting at 4.30pm for their north route.

They are supported by DJ Digger (3D Events Productions).

Long life food donations sought include long life milk, dried noodles, tinned fruit and vegetables, sweets, toiletries such as toothpaste and soap, men’s deodorant and shaving items, and cat food.

Collectors will observe social distancing guidelines.

Last Sunday (June 14) they covered the north route for donated items.

Lee Sanders, charity office at Saffron Walden Round Table, said people had been very generous.

“This is everything from the South Route’s Uttlesford Foodbank Collection which has weighed in at a whopping 1068.45!

“We are so amazed at how much was donated! We want to thank everyone of you that looked through cupboards and gave to help those vulnerable people in our community.”

If your road isn’t on the north route below for Sunday, or you were missed on the south route last week, email charity@swrt.org to arrange a collection like the residents of Farmadine, Saxon Way and Hilltop Lane have done.

On Sunday, June 21 the north route is:

Shire Hill

Thaxted Road

Radwinter Road

Smallbridge Road

Radwinter Road

Leverett Way

Eddystone Ave

Fairfax Drive

Radwinter Road

Elizabeth Way

Ashdon Road

Whiteshot Way

Ashdon Road

Miller Street

Archer Road

Miller Street

Ashdon Road

Clutton Road

Gabriel Street

Strachey Cl

Gabriel Street

Clutton Road

Ashdon Road

Shepherds Way

Ashdon Road

Highfields

Sheds Lane

Usterdale Road

Goddard Way

Lambert Cross

Little Walden Road

Castle Hill

Church Street

High Street

Castle Hill

Common Hill

East Street

Audley Road

High Street

Abby Lane

Gibson Way

Gibson Close

Gibson Way

Margaret Way

High Street

George Street

Hill Street

East Street

Audley Road

Thaxted Road

Shire Hill