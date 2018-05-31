Advanced search

Saffron Walden Town Council donates to Uttlesford food bank

PUBLISHED: 10:43 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 14 May 2020

Some of the food bought by Saffron Walden Town Council representatives for Uttlesford Food Bank. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Some of the food bought by Saffron Walden Town Council representatives for Uttlesford Food Bank. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden Town Council

Saffron Walden Town Council is supporting Uttlesford Food Bank, with a grant of £1,800.

And the council has agreed to set up a small grants scheme to support local community and charity groups with a “crisis emergency fund”.

In discussions with Sophie Durlacher of the Food Bank, it was agreed the Town Council representatives would buy the food rather than transferring the money, thus freeing up the resources at the Food Bank to concentrate on those in need.

Local supermarkets have been very supportive, working with Town Council staff in collating food and also ensuring that shelves remain full for the general public.

Pictured is some of the food purchased to date which will continue into next week as the Town Council works with and contacts more food suppliers.

This grant is in addition to the support already offered by SWTC to the Food Bank, as Council staff have been involved in local deliveries to and from supermarkets.

Town Council staff said they acknowledge and recognise the service delivered by the Food Bank, never more so at this time as their service is in great demand.

Further details about the crisis emergency fund will be announced when details are finalised.

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

Town councillor welcomes infrastructure changes to encourage cycling and walking

Councillor Trilby Roberts. Photo: Dr. Rick Wylie.

