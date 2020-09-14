Advanced search

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

PUBLISHED: 13:32 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 14 September 2020

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

More than 113,000 meals were claimed across the Saffron Walden constituency for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

There were 111 establishments signed up in Uttlesford.

Nationally, 84,700 places took part and served more than 100 million meals.

The initiative is credited with protecting 1.8 million jobs. Data from OpenTable shows bookings increased by an average of 52 percent on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August, compared to 2019.

MP Kemi Badenoch said: “I would like to thank residents across the constituency for this level of support they have provided.

“Eat Out to Help Out was always about far more than just giving people money off their meals –it was about protecting jobs which are reliant on businesses which have really struggled through coronavirus.

“I have no doubt there are businesses across the constituency today which, without this scheme, may not have made it through the summer. I hope residents will continue to support them in the months ahead.”

