Eco Market held in Saffron Walden as part of Great Big Green Week

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:32 AM September 26, 2022
Saffron Walden's eco market was held on Saturday as part of national Great Big Green Week

Saffron Walden's eco market was held on Saturday as part of national Great Big Green Week - Credit: Edward Gildea

Saffron Walden's second-ever Eco Market took place on The Common on Saturday, as part of the national Great Big Green Week.

The market, which was hosted by Saffron Walden Town Council, included a range of stalls selling honey, artisanal teas and cakes, handmade cards, homeware and woodland crafts, as well as information about local environmental initiatives and how individuals can make a difference to the planet.

Uttlesford District Council's new waste lorry also made an appearance, and visitors - including Mayor Cllr James de Vries - had a chance to try battery-powered bicycles.

Edward Gildea, who initiated the market last year, said: "I am hoping that this market will continue to grow, year on year, pointing the way to an exciting and sustainable future for us all.

"My thanks go to the town council team, particularly Claire Haddock, Lisa Courtney and Terry Frostick for making it such a success."

