Free lunch, free fun and circus for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Matias Sifon demonstrating his aerial skills with Santus Circus, which is coming to Saffron Walden - Credit: Santus Circus

A host of activities are taking place in Saffron Walden to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Lunch at Cafe Cornell

Cafe Cornell is offering a free Jubilee Lunch to anyone who is going to be alone during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities.

The lunch takes place on Thursday, June 2 at noon.

Organisers said they would welcome community donations to make the event a success.

A large number of volunteers have already offered assistance.

To book your seat, call 07535 609 248.

Circus on The Common

Santus Circus - Le Cirque De France brings their Big Top to The Common, Saffron Walden for 12 days.

And the circus company is helping out with Jubilee celebrations by providing an extra tent to house the town's own events.

The circus arrives on Wednesday, May 25 and stays until Sunday, June 5.

There's juggling from Switzerland, quick-change magic from France, colourful tumbling and human pyramids from Morocco, aerial artistry from Mongolia, nail-biting crossbows from Portugal, plus a stunning laser display, gravity-defying bikers, and gentle comedy in the Big Top.

Performance times vary. For ticket prices and further information see www.santuscircus.com

Free activities on The Common

Saffron Walden Town Council has been awarded £4,560 from the National Lottery Awards for All, and will run free activities on The Common on Friday, June 3.

The emphasis is on fun for 'Community Together Day'.

The free activities include bouncy castles, face painting, and arts and crafts.

Uttlesford District Council funding has provided a gaming van, laser tax, and a bungee trampoline.

Community groups can book a stall at this event.

UDC funding is also supporting the cost of the bugler for Beacon Day, for first aid and lighting costs.





What's On for the Platinum Jubilee Extravaganza events in Saffron Walden

Thursday, June 2

12noon: Cafe Cornell Jubilee Lunch

All day: Santus Circus

2pm: The Town Crier's Proclamation in Market Square

Mid-afternoon: Food, drink and entertainment on The Common

Evening: ‘Dance on The Common’ with The Miss Jones Jazz Band.

Evening: Residents are invited to dress up for the Platinum Jubilee Costume Competition.

9.45pm: Beacon lighting





Friday, June 3

Fun and activities for all the family on The Common, Saffron Walden.

This includes face painting, crafts, laser tag and bungee trampoline.

All day: Santus Circus





Saturday, June 4

Throughout the weekend there will be a man-made beach with deckchairs.

Jubilee Market on The Common, with food, crafts and homeware.

All day: Santus Circus





Sunday, June 5

Noon to 4pm: Music entertainment and The Big Jubilee Lunch on The Common, in association with Saffron Walden Initiative and Fairycroft House.

All day: Santus Circus





