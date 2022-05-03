Archive image: Classic cars on The Common in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A number of events have been organised in Saffron Walden to celebrate HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Event on The Common, Saffron Walden

A free major event is taking place on The Common, Saffron Walden, on Sunday, May 15.

Rotary in Saffron Walden's The Jubilee Walden Walk has been described as a 5km discovery of Saffron Walden's hidden secrets.

Everyone who completes the walk will receive a souvenir Jubilee Walden Walk medal.

Saffon Walden mayor Richard Porch (centre) and representatives from organisations that will be helped by The Jubilee Walden Walk - Credit: Rotary in Saffron Walden

Entrants taking part in The Jubilee Walden Walk can take part in a quiz about the sites on the route.

All children who submit entries into the quiz will receive a prize and entries from adults will go into a prize draw.

In addition to the 5k walk there are several hours of fun-packed fun planned.

There will be a display of classic MG cars, and a programme of events including live music by the Golden Era Jazz Band, a flight simulator, and the Buffy PlayBus present, with a hotdog stall and soft drinks available.

Everyone wishing to take part in the walk should sign in on The Common on the morning of the walk from 9.30am.

Saffron Walden's mayor, Councillor Richard Porch, will declare the event officially open at 10am.

Tony Collett of Rotary in Saffron Walden said of the Jubilee Walden Walk: “There are many fascinating facts about the town’s historic places that most people do not know. The walk is sure to bring these to light.”

Although the event is free, Rotary in Saffron Walden will be seeking donations during the day.

All profits from the walk will be donated to Rotary in Saffron Walden’s charity of the year, Saffron Walden Young Carers and the 2021/2022 Mayor’s Charities which are Uttlesford Foodbank, Uttlesford Children’s Clothing Bank and Opendoor Counselling Services.

Collectors will be around The Common and can accept cash donations or card payments.

Tony added: “Come along, enjoy the attractions, do the short 5k walk to collect the commemorative Jubilee medal – all to benefit four local charities.”

Shop and business windows competition

Saffron Walden Initiative is encouraging shops and businesses to enter their free Jubilee Shop And Business Window competition.

The theme is "Celebration!"

Judging will take place on Monday, May 30 with a prize for the winner and several Highly Commended awards available.

All entry forms must be received by Friday, May 27. To enter, send an email to swijubilee22@gmail.com with your business name, a contact name, address, postcode, landline/mobile number and your email address.

Saffron Walden BID

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) is planning a Jubilee Right Royal Trail competition that starts at the end of this month.

They have launched a weekly Instagram and Facebook giveaway to win a £50 voucher per giveaway to spend at a Saffron Walden BID member business of your choosing.

For Jubilee weekend, starting on May 27, participants will be asked to find Royal crowns with pictures or letters inside on the Right Royal Trail around Saffron Walden, to enter the prize draw.

Participants can also try to complete the secret words with the letters that have been found.

See @lovesaffronwaldenessex on Facebook or Instagram.

Costume competition, beacon lighting, Dance on The Common

Saffron Walden Town Council is inviting residents to take part in a Platinum Jubilee Costume Competition, taking place on Thursday, June 2.

Participants can dress as their favourite Royal, or from the 1950’s or have a Jubilee-themed outfit.

Jubilee Beacon Day will start during the afternoon with food, drink and music.

The Platinum Jubilee Costume Competition will take place prior to the Beacon Lighting at 9.45pm at The Dance on The Common where there will be music by The Miss Jones Jazz Band.

For those who do dress up, the competition winners will be chosen and announced during the evening, with prizes to be won in adult and children’s categories.







