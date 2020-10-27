Saffron Walden mayor says please help her to support Fairycroft House

Covid restrictions have had a huge impact on the Saffron Walden Town Council mayor’s fundraising for the year.

Councillor Heather Asker said that out of necessity, many events had been cancelled that would normally have boosted the fund.

She has appealed for residents to please donate what they can to support her nominated charity Fairycroft House.

Cllr Asker said: “If everybody could just put £1 in the pot or if they could afford £2 that would be fabulous. If someone was really generous and put £10 or £20 in, that would make a difference.

“It is solely Saffron Walden, it is beneficial to everyone in the town - it is there for everyone. Let’s keep this hub for creativity alive.”

Musicians, dancers, and creatives who film for broadcast are among the many people who use the space and facilities at Fairycroft House.

It is run by professional musician, Tim Atkinson.

If you could donate, Heather’s GoFundMe page ‘Fairycroft House: Mayor’s Charity 2020’ is here.

Alternatively, send a cheque payable to Saffron Walden Town Council, or email enquiries@saffronwalden.gov.uk or telephone 07769 167 179 and ask for the Mayor’s Secretary.