Junior Fencer from Saffron Walden wins silver at England Championship

A junior fencer from Saffron Walden has taken home a silver medal at the England Youth Championships.

Saffron Walden Swords fencing club member, Mary Maguire, competed in the England Youth Championships in the under 11 foil category on June 11.

Mary was representing Newham Swords fencing club.

Saffron Walden Swords Membership secretary, Jon Sansom, said: “As with most sports, fencing competitions were suspended during much of the first year of the pandemic.

“Because of this, Mary has only been fencing competitively since February this year, making her silver medal at a national competition even more remarkable.”

The club provides regular beginner sessions for those new to the sport while also being able to support existing fencers who want to restart at a new club.

If you’re interested in joining the Saffron Walden fencing club, you can contact them at enquiries@saffronwaldenswords.com