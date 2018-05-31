Spitfire flies out over North Essex for last thank you clap

Last clap for NHS and keyworkers includes a Spitfire fly-past

Fire chief Paul Curtis (left) leads his crew in the final clap for carers at Radwinter Road Community Hospital. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Fire chief Paul Curtis (left) leads his crew in the final clap for carers at Radwinter Road Community Hospital. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The 10th and final clap to thank NHS and keyworkers took place in Saffron Walden saw a special tribute from The Fire and Rescue Service and a fly-past by a Spitfire.

Firefighters at the town’s fire station formed fire hoses into a giant heart shape outside Saffron Walden Community Hospital.

Station officer Paul Curtis said: “We though that was appropriate because this is our local NHS.”

No sirens were put on the engines as they didn’t want to worry any of the elderly patients in the hospital.

Spitfire PL 983 from Historic Flying, Duxford, gave a flypast to thank the NHS at the end of the Clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Spitfire PL 983 from Historic Flying, Duxford, gave a flypast to thank the NHS at the end of the Clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Nurses at the hospital- Sam, Tash, Melanie and Amanda- came out to show their appreciation for the thank you.

Mr Blobby aka Anthony Bonelli also arrived.

As the clap came to an end, a Spitfire PL983 from Historic Flying at Duxford flew a close pass above the hospital, with the message on the underwings THANKS NHS.

The plane flew over Whittlesford, Sawston, Saffron Walden, Fowlmere and nearby villages before returning to Duxford.

Mr Blobby (aka Anthony Bonelli) arrived to provide a light moment for nurses Melanie and Amanda at the end of the clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mr Blobby (aka Anthony Bonelli) arrived to provide a light moment for nurses Melanie and Amanda at the end of the clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Melanie Grout, a sister in outpatients at Radwinter Hospital, said: “It was nice because we felt supported. We looked forward to it and it made me proud of my profession.”

