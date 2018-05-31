Advanced search

Spitfire flies out over North Essex for last thank you clap

PUBLISHED: 14:06 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 03 June 2020

Fire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Last clap for NHS and keyworkers includes a Spitfire fly-past

Fire chief Paul Curtis (left) leads his crew in the final clap for carers at Radwinter Road Community Hospital. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFire chief Paul Curtis (left) leads his crew in the final clap for carers at Radwinter Road Community Hospital. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The 10th and final clap to thank NHS and keyworkers took place in Saffron Walden saw a special tribute from The Fire and Rescue Service and a fly-past by a Spitfire.

Firefighters at the town’s fire station formed fire hoses into a giant heart shape outside Saffron Walden Community Hospital.

Station officer Paul Curtis said: “We though that was appropriate because this is our local NHS.”

No sirens were put on the engines as they didn’t want to worry any of the elderly patients in the hospital.

Spitfire PL 983 from Historic Flying, Duxford, gave a flypast to thank the NHS at the end of the Clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYSpitfire PL 983 from Historic Flying, Duxford, gave a flypast to thank the NHS at the end of the Clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Nurses at the hospital- Sam, Tash, Melanie and Amanda- came out to show their appreciation for the thank you.

Mr Blobby aka Anthony Bonelli also arrived.

As the clap came to an end, a Spitfire PL983 from Historic Flying at Duxford flew a close pass above the hospital, with the message on the underwings THANKS NHS.

The plane flew over Whittlesford, Sawston, Saffron Walden, Fowlmere and nearby villages before returning to Duxford.

Mr Blobby (aka Anthony Bonelli) arrived to provide a light moment for nurses Melanie and Amanda at the end of the clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMr Blobby (aka Anthony Bonelli) arrived to provide a light moment for nurses Melanie and Amanda at the end of the clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Melanie Grout, a sister in outpatients at Radwinter Hospital, said: “It was nice because we felt supported. We looked forward to it and it made me proud of my profession.”

Medics Sam, Tash, Melanie and Amanda share a happy moment during the final clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMedics Sam, Tash, Melanie and Amanda share a happy moment during the final clap. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Fire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYFire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Schools back in Saffron Walden and district but many parents keep children at home

Chiildren returning to school at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden. Picture: R A BUTLER

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Home furnishing store Glasswells set to reopen in Saffron Walden tomorrow

Glasswells in Saffron Walden. Adrian Byford, the store manager. Picture: Glasswells

MP releases statement about her position on Dominic Cummings

Kemi Badenoch MP

Nearly 200 jobs at risk as airline sector sent into spin by coronavirus crisis

Stansted airport baggage handlers face an uncertain future as their company announces big job cuts Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Most Read

Schools back in Saffron Walden and district but many parents keep children at home

Chiildren returning to school at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden. Picture: R A BUTLER

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Home furnishing store Glasswells set to reopen in Saffron Walden tomorrow

Glasswells in Saffron Walden. Adrian Byford, the store manager. Picture: Glasswells

MP releases statement about her position on Dominic Cummings

Kemi Badenoch MP

Nearly 200 jobs at risk as airline sector sent into spin by coronavirus crisis

Stansted airport baggage handlers face an uncertain future as their company announces big job cuts Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Spitfire flies out over North Essex for last thank you clap

Fire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

How a Stansted school adjusted to working under the lockdown

Forest Hall School in Stansted ran an NHS embroidery project during the lockdown.

Schools back in Saffron Walden and district but many parents keep children at home

Chiildren returning to school at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden. Picture: R A BUTLER

Small business owners and sole traders to be assisted out of coronavirus lockdown through Essex County Council’s funding for Citizens Advice network

Cllr Tony Ball, Cabinet Member for Economic Development at Essex County Council. Picture: Essex County Council

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday
Drive 24